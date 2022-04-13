One taken to hospital after apartment fire in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday in the Socastee area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to reports of a fire on St. Ives Road.

The fire was reportedly extinguished before HCFR arrived at the scene. Officials say one residential unit sustained minor damage.

According to HCFR, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.