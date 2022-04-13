Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the rental car lot a new two-year $20 million canopy project will help bring some shaded...
‘Roll out the landing gear’: MYR expansion underway
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen at 17 Bypass and 29th
The Waccatee Zoo, dubbed the “worst roadside zoo in the United States” by PETA, has reportedly...
Socastee area zoo fined by USDA for animal welfare violations
Florence Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after fight inside car led to gunfire

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie Arnold and Gabe McDonald at Pelicans' home opener
.
VIDEO: Fight inside car led to gunfire, 3 people hurt in Florence, police say
.
VIDEO: Man wanted after shooting leaves 1 hurt in Florence, police say
A polar bear is shown in the Arctic in this file photo. The world is potentially on track to...
There’s still a way to reach global goal on climate change
Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.
Man pretended to be federal marshal to steal car from dealership, police say