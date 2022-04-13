Landlord offers free rent for Horry County building in need of renovation

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry county company is offering free rent for the first year to a tenant who will positively impact the community.

The former Waccamaw Elementary building is currently up for lease. The building is owned by The Due Key Real Estate Holdings. It is located off Highway 90 of Conway.

The real estate company says that the potential tenant could range from homeless shelters, daycares, after-school programs, events spaces, even a local brewery.

The building covers six acres of land and approximately 15,000 feet including a commercial kitchen and stage area.

Jake Lee, the agent for the property, grew up with his grandmother teaching at the school and would like to see a new business contribute to Horry County’s legacy.

“Being a true local to the area for generations, I would like to see Horry County grow, but also grow in the right direction,” said Lee.

The new tenant would be responsible for the new renovations. However, after the first year of free rent, Lee said that he will also offer a significant rent discount on the building over the next 10 years. The building is currently listed for $12,000.

