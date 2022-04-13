Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said 27-year-old Chevon Washington, of Ridgeville, S.C., and 30-year-old Michelle Murdaugh, from Moncks Coroner, S.C., died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The motorcycle struck a vehicle from behind, Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said. He added both the motorcycle driver and passenger were killed in the accident.

There were multiple people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to Vest, but no one was injured.

Myrtle Beach police initially said Wednesday the motorcycle driver and the driver of the vehicle were killed, but they later clarified the report.

The crash remains under investigation by Myrtle Beach police.

