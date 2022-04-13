Florence County coroner identifies 2 killed after fight inside vehicle leads to shooting

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed after an altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Shavaris McShan, 27, and Rajae Quick, 27, both of Florence, died in the shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Marsh Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was also shot but is expected to survive, according to the coroner.

Two children were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, officials said, but they were not hit by gunfire.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department.

