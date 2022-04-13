Florence County Coroner: 2nd gunshot victim dies after argument inside car led to gunfight

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police said an altercation inside of a car led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Marsh Avenue and Clarendon Avenue for the shooting.

An investigation revealed that two men were in the same car on Marsh Avenue when they had a fight and shots were fired.

Police said the two hit each other as well as the female driver.

All three were taken to the hospital.

Florence County Coroner Keth Von Lutken said both of the men later succumbed to their injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.