FIRST ALERT: Sunshine today, unsettled weather pattern returns to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day of sunshine and warm weather will before changes arrive as we head toward the weekend!

Today

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s again today. Florence and far enough inland areas will make another run at the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Today will be a great day to hit the sand, especially for those who are watching the kids for Spring Break. (WMBF)

The beaches were PACKED Tuesday and expect more of the same today, especially with Horry County Schools on Spring Break.

Rest of the Week

A cold front will bring chances for a few showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s for Thursday with a few more clouds. (WMBF)

Highs will be cooler on Thursday with a few more clouds around but expect the bulk of the showers and storms to come late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A level one severe risk is out for Thursday night with an isolated strong storm. (WMBF)

So far, the threat for severe weather remains low with just a level one severe weather threat for the region. It’s important to note that this weather will be from the same system producing severe weather out west, but with lower impacts for our region.

The best rain chance through the work week comes Thursday night and into Friday morning. (WMBF)

As we wake up Friday morning, showers will continue to fall throughout the morning hours before we clear out late morning and into the early afternoon. Highs on Friday will reach the low-mid 70s with a drier evening on tap.

This Weekend

As we look ahead to Easter weekend, we will see warmer weather than the previous weekend but our unsettled weather will continue with daily shower and storm chances.

Rain chances will linger on Saturday at 40%, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s. By Sunday, look for partly cloudy skies with a few showers at 30%. It’s not a complete washout and any Easter plans shouldn’t be canceled.

Highs will remain in the low-mid 70s with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. (WMBF)

