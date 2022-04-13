FIRST ALERT: Sunshine today, unsettled weather pattern returns to end the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day of sunshine and warm weather will before changes arrive as we head toward the weekend!
Today
Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s again today. Florence and far enough inland areas will make another run at the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
The beaches were PACKED Tuesday and expect more of the same today, especially with Horry County Schools on Spring Break.
Rest of the Week
A cold front will bring chances for a few showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning.
Highs will be cooler on Thursday with a few more clouds around but expect the bulk of the showers and storms to come late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
So far, the threat for severe weather remains low with just a level one severe weather threat for the region. It’s important to note that this weather will be from the same system producing severe weather out west, but with lower impacts for our region.
As we wake up Friday morning, showers will continue to fall throughout the morning hours before we clear out late morning and into the early afternoon. Highs on Friday will reach the low-mid 70s with a drier evening on tap.
This Weekend
As we look ahead to Easter weekend, we will see warmer weather than the previous weekend but our unsettled weather will continue with daily shower and storm chances.
Rain chances will linger on Saturday at 40%, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s. By Sunday, look for partly cloudy skies with a few showers at 30%. It’s not a complete washout and any Easter plans shouldn’t be canceled.
