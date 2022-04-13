Submit a Tip
FBI issues warning of online sextortion targeting children

Experts at LSU say cyber security attacks are becoming more and more common.
Experts at LSU say cyber security attacks are becoming more and more common.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The FBI Columbia Field Office issued a warning to parents and caregivers about sextortion cases targeting children.

The organization said they’ve received increasing reports about adults on social media and online games posing as adolescents to coerce children to produce sexual images. After receiving the images, the perpetrators tell the child they’ll post the images online if they don’t send them money.

Investigators found young boys ranging from 14 to 17 years old have become the primary targets for the extortion schemes.

“The victims of these crimes may be afraid to come forward, so it’s important to have open discussions with your children about their activities online,” said FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Susan Ferensic.

The FBI advised parents to tell their children to be careful when sharing anything online, especially with strangers.

If you or someone you know has become a victim of sextortion you can contact the FBI Columbia Field Office at 803-551-4200. When contacting law enforcement on these cases, it is advised to not delete anything until investigators can review it to help catch the offender.

More information about these types of crimes and protecting children from predators can be found at the link here.

