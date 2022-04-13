Crash involving motorcycle leaves 2 dead in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a motorcycle left two people dead Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.

The motorcycle struck a vehicle from behind, Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said.

Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle died in the accident, Vest added.

The names of the victims are expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by Myrtle Beach police.

