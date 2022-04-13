Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 covered the Gamecocks parade Wednesday. Starting at 6 p.m., the opening comments and the entire celebration were on air without commercial interruption.
AT THE STATEHOUSE
Remarks began at the State House at around 7:00 p.m. Coach Dawn Staley was presented with a proclamation from Columbia recognizing their victory for the month of April. Congressman Jim Clyburn announced that the team was invited to visit the White House and President Joe Biden. Clyburn shared that the team is now included in the records of Congress with a mark of recognition. In his congratulations he said, “Not only did you win a national title, you won the hearts of the entire country.”
University of South Carolina (UofSC) President Dr. Harry Pastides said of the team, “They were and are America’s team.” Athletic Director Ray Tanner praised the team’s hard work through the season.
The moment @dawnstaley is called to the podium. @GamecockWBB @wis10 pic.twitter.com/miJdnbNoqS— Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) April 13, 2022
“To hear you scream from the bottom of your heart how much you love us, it really resonates with me. It touches me,” Staley said to the crowd.
THE PARADE KICKS OFF
Fans gathered across the parade route and at the State House as the celebration kicked off at 6 p.m.
You heard it here first, folks, “Let’s run it back.” @dawnstaley@GamecockWBB @SCWBB_News @wis10 pic.twitter.com/L7Rz6PF623— Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) April 13, 2022
This city belongs to @dawnstaley— Hannah Cumler (@CumlerHannah) April 13, 2022
Unreal. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/3k6HwYmZOn
yeah.. it's DEEEEEPPPPP!!!! | @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/JTUvBih9bp— 𝗕. 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗹 (@itsBTerrell) April 13, 2022
The NPOY has arrived @wis10 pic.twitter.com/hDpXWWDena— Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 13, 2022
The 🐐 pic.twitter.com/RDYm7mcKn9— Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 13, 2022
.@WhipClyburn making an appearance @wis10 pic.twitter.com/havppggY3j— Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 13, 2022
City Council members have arrived pic.twitter.com/vbrPuWnSJr— Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 13, 2022
.@HarrisPastides celebrating the moment pic.twitter.com/LdXgaokhrA— Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 13, 2022
The FAMS showed up. The sea of people down Main St. is ready to erupt in celebration for @GamecockWBB @SCWBB_News @wis10 pic.twitter.com/HEpjUfKYjD— Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) April 13, 2022
@GamecockWBB National Championship parade is underway in downtown @CityofColumbia with a #ColumbiaPDSC escort. pic.twitter.com/rSzijaVrJA— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 13, 2022
@colamayor Daniel J. Rickenmann and his wife Laura wave to the crowd along the @GamecockWBB Championship Parade route. #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/EOVcyn3LZS— City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 13, 2022
THE LEADUP TO THE PARADE
WIS News 10 is on the street as the city prepares to close roads ahead of the parade.
IT'S PARADE DAY IN #ColumbiaSC ! 🎉— City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 13, 2022
Join us TODAY, April 13th, as we celebrate @Gamecockwbb and @dawnstaley on their 2022 National Championship win with a parade at 6:00 p.m. ❤️ 🏀🏆
All the details: https://t.co/bBTE3uMIuT #WeAreColumbia #OurChampions #NationalChampions pic.twitter.com/6nB3fokrCK
SPEAKERS AND ROUTE
Wednesday morning the city announced the lineup for the parade and speakers. The speakers are expected to take at least 35 minutes. We have embedded the full list below.
Parade Lineup Info. by Nevin Smith on Scribd
All information about parking, road closures, and shuttles for the parade that will be held on TODAY, April 13th at 6 p.m. to celebrate @GamecockWBB@dawnstaley— City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 13, 2022
on their 2022 National Championship win is available here: https://t.co/bBTE3uMIuT #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/bQQ7YQqwvz
IT’S PARADE DAY!!! 😍😍😍— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2022
Did anyone else wake up this morning ready for 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝘿𝘼𝙔⁉️ 🏆— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) April 13, 2022
📍Main Street
⏰ 6 pm
🗣 Celebration to follow on the State House steps
❤️ All the love because we KNOW we will feel it!!! pic.twitter.com/TLy9TwOxzo
