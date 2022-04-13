Submit a Tip
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade

By Nevin Smith, Sophie Keyes Hoge and Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 covered the Gamecocks parade Wednesday. Starting at 6 p.m., the opening comments and the entire celebration were on air without commercial interruption.

Have any photos from this season or from the parade that you want to share? Click the link here to Send it to 10!

AT THE STATEHOUSE

Remarks began at the State House at around 7:00 p.m. Coach Dawn Staley was presented with a proclamation from Columbia recognizing their victory for the month of April. Congressman Jim Clyburn announced that the team was invited to visit the White House and President Joe Biden. Clyburn shared that the team is now included in the records of Congress with a mark of recognition. In his congratulations he said, “Not only did you win a national title, you won the hearts of the entire country.”

University of South Carolina (UofSC) President Dr. Harry Pastides said of the team, “They were and are America’s team.” Athletic Director Ray Tanner praised the team’s hard work through the season.

“To hear you scream from the bottom of your heart how much you love us, it really resonates with me. It touches me,” Staley said to the crowd.

THE PARADE KICKS OFF

Fans gathered across the parade route and at the State House as the celebration kicked off at 6 p.m.

THE LEADUP TO THE PARADE

WIS News 10 is on the street as the city prepares to close roads ahead of the parade.

SPEAKERS AND ROUTE

Wednesday morning the city announced the lineup for the parade and speakers. The speakers are expected to take at least 35 minutes. We have embedded the full list below.

Columbia announced the rundown of speakers for the start of the Gamecocks parade.
Columbia announced the rundown of speakers for the start of the Gamecocks parade.(City of Columbia graphic)
The Gamecocks parade route.
The Gamecocks parade route.(WIS News 10)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

