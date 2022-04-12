TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on 17 Bypass and 29th

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a crash on southbound 17 Bypass near 21st Ave.

According to Myrtle Beach Police, all southbound lanes of 17 Bypass are closed at 29th Ave N due to a crash near 21st Ave.

Please take alternate routes while officers work to investigate the crash and reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story.

