TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on 17 Bypass and 29th

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a crash on southbound 17 Bypass near 21st Ave.

According to Myrtle Beach Police, all southbound lanes of 17 Bypass are closed at 29th Ave N due to a crash near 21st Ave.

Please take alternate routes while officers work to investigate the crash and reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story.

