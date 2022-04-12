Sheriff: Two arrested after shots fired in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested in a wooded area of Hartsville on Monday after deputies responded to a call about shots fired and suspicious vehicles.

Deputies responded to a wooded area off of Hummingbird Road in Hartsville and stopped multiple vehicles coming out of a dirt road.

According to the report, deputies found multiple firearms, drugs, and cash in the possession of Kendile Tedder and Antwain Taylor.

darlington guns, drugs, cash (DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)

Tedder was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense.

Taylor was charged with possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd offense.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.