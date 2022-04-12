Submit a Tip
Sheriff: Two arrested after shots fired in Darlington County

Taylor, Tedder
Taylor, Tedder(DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested in a wooded area of Hartsville on Monday after deputies responded to a call about shots fired and suspicious vehicles.

Deputies responded to a wooded area off of Hummingbird Road in Hartsville and stopped multiple vehicles coming out of a dirt road.

According to the report, deputies found multiple firearms, drugs, and cash in the possession of Kendile Tedder and Antwain Taylor.

Tedder was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense.

Taylor was charged with possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd offense.

This is a developing story.

