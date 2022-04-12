Sheriff: Two arrested after shots fired in Darlington County
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested in a wooded area of Hartsville on Monday after deputies responded to a call about shots fired and suspicious vehicles.
Deputies responded to a wooded area off of Hummingbird Road in Hartsville and stopped multiple vehicles coming out of a dirt road.
According to the report, deputies found multiple firearms, drugs, and cash in the possession of Kendile Tedder and Antwain Taylor.
Tedder was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense.
Taylor was charged with possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd offense.
This is a developing story.
