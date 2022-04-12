Submit a Tip
Ripley’s Aquarium welcomes second penguin born at Penguin Playhouse

Plyler is the second penguin to be born at the Penguin Playhouse at Ripley's Aquarium.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Ripley’s Aquarium’s newest penguin addition has made her long-awaited debut.

Plyler hatched on Aug. 21, 2021 and is the second penguin to be born at the Penguin Playhouse after Egerton who joined the colony in 2020.

She is named after Justin “Buz” Plyler who has been a pillar in the Myrtle Beach community and owner of the iconic Gay Dolphin Gift Shop. Egerton is named after another Myrtle Beach community figure, Egerton Burroughs.

Plyler’s birth pushes Ripley’s Aquarium toward its goal of “three chicks in three years” as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to help save endangered animals

Meet Plyler, the newest addition to the Penguin Playhouse!

Meet Plyler, the newest addition to the Penguin Playhouse at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach! Plyler is an African penguin that hatched on August 21, 2021, and after welcoming Egerton to the colony in 2020, Plyler pushes the Aquarium toward their goal of “three chicks in three years” as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to help save #endangered animals. The Aquarium’s newest resident is named after the legendary, local Justin “Buz” Plyler—a pillar in the Myrtle Beach community, owner of the iconic Gay Dolphin Gift Shop, and long-time friend of Ripley Entertainment. You can celebrate International #Penguin Day with Plyler on Monday, April 25, 2022. Follow her footprints around the Aquarium to learn more about African penguins and catch a glimpse of her in the Penguin Playhouse, a 5,500 square foot habitat with floor to ceiling viewing glass and a 360-degree crawl tunnel. Read more about Plyler and our plan for penguin conservation: https://bit.ly/3vd4sQ

Posted by Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

