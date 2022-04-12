Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One of the ‘worst weeds in the world’ invading SC, GA

A field of cogongrass is pretty to look at, but dangerous to have on your property.
A field of cogongrass is pretty to look at, but dangerous to have on your property.(Georgia Forestry Commission)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cogongrass is classified as “one of the 10 worst weeds in the world” according to forestry experts and you may not realize it’s a weed at first. The dangerous, invasive plant has spread across multiple southern states including South Carolina and Georgia.

Cogongrass looks like attractive, wispy grass that produces white, fluffy seed heads between April and June. While it may look pretty, a single cogongrass seed head can carry 3,000 seeds that blow in the wind.

The invasive weed is extremely flammable, so it’s very dangerous in areas with a heightened risk for fire. It displaces native plants that birds and small animals need for shelter or food. It also invades pastures and is inedible to livestock, experts at Clemson say.

The Georgia Forestry Commission said cogongrass was accidentally introduced to the U.S. in 1912 through shipments from Japan.

Since then, it has infested over a million acres of land in the southeast.

The University of Georgia’s Bugwood Network says small areas of infestation around your home can be treated with glyphosate herbicide solution in early fall.

Experts in South Carolina and Georgia will investigate reports of cogongrass for free and ask you to let them know if you see it.

If you are in South Carolina and suspect you have cogongrass, click here to report it.

If you are in Georgia and suspect you have cogongrass, click here to report it.

MORE NEWS: Wildlife agencies ask for reports of giant, invasive lizard sightings

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William John Whelton
Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
DNR warns about Tegus lizards
Wildlife agencies ask for reports of giant, invasive lizard sightings
At the rental car lot a new two-year $20 million canopy project will help bring some shaded...
‘Roll out the landing gear’: MYR expansion underway

Latest News

VIDEO: Socastee area zoo fined by USDA for animal welfare violations
VIDEO: Socastee area zoo fined by USDA for animal welfare violations
VIDEO: Sheriff: Two arrested after shots fired in Darlington County
VIDEO: Sheriff: Two arrested after shots fired in Darlington County
VIDEO: 36 students on board school bus during crash in Lumberton, school district says
VIDEO: 36 students on board school bus during crash in Lumberton, school district says
VIDEO: Celebrities happy to return to ‘Monday After the Masters’ following two-year hiatus
The Waccatee Zoo, dubbed the “worst roadside zoo in the United States” by PETA, has reportedly...
Socastee area zoo fined by USDA for animal welfare violations