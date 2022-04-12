Submit a Tip
NWS gets green light to move KLTX Doppler radar in Shallotte

The KTLX Doppler radar in Shallotte.
The KTLX Doppler radar in Shallotte.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has been given the green light to move their KLTX Doppler radar in Shallotte.

The beams the radar uses to scan for storms are partially blocked by pine trees on surrounding properties. The trees were not an issue in 1994 when the radar was installed, but they’ve grown so tall since then that they are now causing significant interference.

Specifically, the tree line has created a blind spot for the radar to the south and southwest, making it considerably harder for National Weather Service and other meteorologists to track severe weather around Ocean Isle Beach, Sunset Beach, Calabash, Carolina Shores, and south to the Grand Strand. Many storms that impact the Cape Fear Region approach from that direction.

The total process of moving the weather radar is expected to take at least three years.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

