North Carolina man arrested after stalking, threatening Bakari Sellers

FILE PHOTO (State Rep. Bakari Sellers at House hearing regarding DOR security breach)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from North Carolina has been arrested for stalking Civil Rights attorney, Bakari Sellers, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Grant Edward Olson Jr., 48, has been charged with stalking and assault or intimidation due to political opinions or the exercise of civil rights.

According to official arrest warrants, Olsen sent approximately 65 messages via Instagram containing racial slurs and threats. One threat even stated he was armed.

The warrant says the messages were sent by Olsen in an act of intimidation due to Sellers’ political opinions/exercise of is civil rights as an attorney representing clients, his political commentary on social and televised media, and being a registered lobbyist.

Sellers released a statement Monday thanking SLED for their swift action in arresting Olson.

In the statement, Sellers also said this case was not just about him. His family was impacted by Olson’s actions.

“They shouldn’t be subject to threats and intimidation like this. No one should. This isn’t a political debate. This isn’t the “new normal.” It’s a crime, pure and simple,” Sellers said.

Olson was arrested on Friday, April 8, and will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

