Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend a decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a child, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced.

Danny Ray Murphy, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Officials say Murphy entered the plea before the start of his trial.

According to a press release from the solicitor’s office, Murphy sexually assaulted the victim in Myrtle Beach between May 2015 and February 2017. The victim was reportedly 14 to 16 years old.

Officials say an investigation was launched by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, leading to Murphy’s arrest.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Kristi F. Curtis sentenced Murphy to ten years in prison without parole. Murphy will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

“A special thank you is owed to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, specifically Sergeant Justin Amos, who investigated this matter. We are grateful to law enforcement for their commitment to prosecuting those who seek to harm the children in our community and ensure justice is served,” said senior assistant solicitor C. Leigh Andrew.

