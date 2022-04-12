Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting minor

Danny Ray Murphy
Danny Ray Murphy(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend a decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a child, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced.

Danny Ray Murphy, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Officials say Murphy entered the plea before the start of his trial.

According to a press release from the solicitor’s office, Murphy sexually assaulted the victim in Myrtle Beach between May 2015 and February 2017. The victim was reportedly 14 to 16 years old.

Officials say an investigation was launched by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, leading to Murphy’s arrest.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Kristi F. Curtis sentenced Murphy to ten years in prison without parole. Murphy will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

“A special thank you is owed to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, specifically Sergeant Justin Amos, who investigated this matter. We are grateful to law enforcement for their commitment to prosecuting those who seek to harm the children in our community and ensure justice is served,” said senior assistant solicitor C. Leigh Andrew.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William John Whelton
Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
DNR warns about Tegus lizards
Wildlife agencies ask for reports of giant, invasive lizard sightings
Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun...
Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked from Myrtle Beach area, Georgia to Philadelphia

Latest News

VIDEO: Celebrities happy to return to ‘Monday After the Masters’ following two-year hiatus
Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s
FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous weather for opening day
Plyler is the second penguin to be born at the Penguin Playhouse at Ripley's Aquarium.
Ripley’s Aquarium welcomes second penguin born at Penguin Playhouse
U.S. flags veterans generic
SC offers new resource for veterans looking for work