Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Missing Florida teen found safe, police say

A member of the Treasure Coast Guardian Angels found missing teen Saige Stiles
A member of the Treasure Coast Guardian Angels found missing teen Saige Stiles(NBC)
By NBC
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Port St. Lucie police said a missing 15-year-old girl who never showed up to school Monday morning has been found safe.

NBC confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that Saige Stiles is now with a police department detective. Detectives are still conducting interviews to determine the exact circumstances of the teen’s disappearance.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest Tulip Boulevard between Southwest Darwin Boulevard and Southwest Belmont Circle around 6:55 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call from Stiles’ friend.

According to police, Stiles was talking to that friend on the phone while walking alone to Treasure Coast High School and said she was being followed by someone.

Officers arrived on scene and found Stiles’ backpack and cellphone on the sidewalk of the Panther Trace Community on Southwest Tulip Boulevard.

For hours Monday, detectives from the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the circumstances of Stiles’ disappearance.

Police have not released any additional details about how Stiles was found, only that she is safe with a detective as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The police department said investigators have spoken to Stiles’ friend who called 911, along with Stiles’ father, and both are cooperating with the investigation.

“When a call comes out like this, every available officer. It’s intensive manpower, an intensive search,” Dellacroce said. “It’s all hands on deck until we can find her.”

Also assisting the police was Michael McCreight with the Fort Pierce Guardian Angels.

“This is my fourth case,” he said. “I ‘ve located four missing juveniles since I’ve been on the guardian angels.”

For hours Michael searched local parks, gas stations and schools.

Dr. Andrew Scott, a former police chief with the Boca Raton Police Department says when a call like this comes every available officer is used.

“Law enforcement agencies are compelled to take every report of a missing child seriously until the facts of the specific incident reveal that there’s something else that may not be as nefarious,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William John Whelton
Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location
Work continues on $3.7 million renovation project at Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

VIDEO: Celebrities happy to return to ‘Monday After the Masters’ following two-year hiatus
At the rental car lot a new two-year $20 million canopy project will help bring some shaded...
‘Roll out the landing gear’: MYR expansion underway
Low Covid numbers allows tents to be taking dowb
CMC takes down re-instated COVID triage tents, encouraged by recent downturn in numbers
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach International airport expansion underway
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death