Missing Florida teen found safe, police say

(NBC) - Port St. Lucie police said a missing 15-year-old girl who never showed up to school Monday morning has been found safe.

NBC confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that Saige Stiles is now with a police department detective. Detectives are still conducting interviews to determine the exact circumstances of the teen’s disappearance.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest Tulip Boulevard between Southwest Darwin Boulevard and Southwest Belmont Circle around 6:55 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call from Stiles’ friend.

According to police, Stiles was talking to that friend on the phone while walking alone to Treasure Coast High School and said she was being followed by someone.

Officers arrived on scene and found Stiles’ backpack and cellphone on the sidewalk of the Panther Trace Community on Southwest Tulip Boulevard.

For hours Monday, detectives from the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the circumstances of Stiles’ disappearance.

Police have not released any additional details about how Stiles was found, only that she is safe with a detective as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The police department said investigators have spoken to Stiles’ friend who called 911, along with Stiles’ father, and both are cooperating with the investigation.

“When a call comes out like this, every available officer. It’s intensive manpower, an intensive search,” Dellacroce said. “It’s all hands on deck until we can find her.”

Also assisting the police was Michael McCreight with the Fort Pierce Guardian Angels.

“This is my fourth case,” he said. “I ‘ve located four missing juveniles since I’ve been on the guardian angels.”

For hours Michael searched local parks, gas stations and schools.

Dr. Andrew Scott, a former police chief with the Boca Raton Police Department says when a call like this comes every available officer is used.

“Law enforcement agencies are compelled to take every report of a missing child seriously until the facts of the specific incident reveal that there’s something else that may not be as nefarious,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.