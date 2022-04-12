Meet local vendors at the Waccamaw Market Cooperative Farmers Markets

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2022 Farmers Market season is here! Waccamaw Market Cooperative has Farmers Markets in Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Georgetown, Market Common, Murrells Inlet and Coastal Carolina.

You will love the items! There is food, drinks, fresh fruit and vegetables, jewelry, soaps, plants and so much more!

To see the schedule visit: https://waccamawmarkets.org/

