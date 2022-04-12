Submit a Tip
Meet local vendors at the Waccamaw Market Cooperative Farmers Markets

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2022 Farmers Market season is here! Waccamaw Market Cooperative has Farmers Markets in Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Georgetown, Market Common, Murrells Inlet and Coastal Carolina.

You will love the items! There is food, drinks, fresh fruit and vegetables, jewelry, soaps, plants and so much more!

To see the schedule visit: https://waccamawmarkets.org/

