Man wanted after shooting leaves 1 hurt in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for a suspect after they said a shooting in the city left one hurt.

Officers were first called around 5:55 a.m. Monday to the 800 block of Marion Street for reports of a shooting. Police said they found evidence of a shooting but couldn’t locate a victim.

Then they were called about 30 minutes later to a home on Carver Street after receiving a report about a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police also learned that the victim had been shot on Marion Street.

During the investigation, police obtained warrants for the arrest of David Simpson for attempted murder, discharge of a firearm in the city, discharge of a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information on Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

