IRS offering multiple programs to help qualifying individuals prepare their taxes free of charge

The IRS Free File Program allows filers who make an annual gross income of less than $73,000 a year to file for free through a public-private partnership.
The Internal Revenue Service offers multiple programs to qualifying Americans interested in preparing their taxes free of charge.(Source: Pexels)
By Abby Theodros
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18, and WBTV is on your side outlining a few helpful tools for taxpayers.

The Internal Revenue Service offers multiple programs to qualifying Americans interested in preparing their taxes free of charge.

The IRS Free File Program allows filers who make an annual gross income of less than $73,000 a year to file for free through a public-private partnership between the IRS and various tax preparation and filing industry companies.

Qualifying filers can also visit a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center. The VITA and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free basic tax return preparation to people who qualify including people who make $58,000 or less, people with disabilities, and those who speak limited English.

Other resources available are the IRS2Go Mobile App, the Armed Forces Tax Council and the Interactive Tax Assistant.

