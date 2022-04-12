Shooting investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police say they are investigating a shooting in the city.

They were called Tuesday afternoon to Marsh Avenue near Highland Park United Methodist Church.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone is hurt or if anyone is in custody, but police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

Information is limited, but the Florence Police Department said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

