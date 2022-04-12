Submit a Tip
Shooting investigation underway in Florence

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police say they are investigating a shooting in the city.

They were called Tuesday afternoon to Marsh Avenue near Highland Park United Methodist Church.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone is hurt or if anyone is in custody, but police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

Information is limited, but the Florence Police Department said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

