FIRST ALERT: Warmth continues, get outside & enjoy today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather continues for the middle of the week along with plenty of sunshine.

Today

It’s a warmer start with temperatures closer to 60 this morning along the beaches. Inland areas will start off in the low-mid 50s under mostly clear skies this morning.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s today under mostly sunny skies. (WMBF)

Thankfully, winds out of the south will continue and keep the warmth around through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s along the coast with the lower 80s inland.

Opening Night! It's a perfect night to head out to the ballpark. (WMBF)

Tonight is the first home game for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans! It’s a stunning forecast and the light jacket will be needed for the second half of the game.

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will continue into the upper 70s to lower 80s through the end of the week. Abundant sunshine will continue Wednesday before more clouds roll into the area for Thursday.

An isolated shower chance on Thursday will turn to better rain chances for Friday. (WMBF)

A cold front will bring chances for a few showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning. So far, the threat for any severe weather remains low but a few storms will be possible late Thursday and into Friday. The best rain chance will be early Friday morning at 40%.

We're holding onto a few more clouds for Easter Weekend with a slight rain chance for both days. (WMBF)

Looking ahead to the Easter weekend - we will see warmer weather than the previous weekend but a little bit of an unsettled pattern will continue. A pop up shower or storm will be possible with the best chance on Saturday.

