Family says woman mauled by dogs undergoing another surgery, wanting to go home

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who lost both her arms in a vicious dog attack said she is undergoing another surgery. Kyleen Waltman has been fighting for her life since she was mauled by three dogs on March 21.

In an update on Tuesday, they said Kyleen may still need to have one of her legs amputated if it doesn’t accept a skin graft.

She was fitted with a prosthetic for her right shoulder. She is undergoing another surgery on Wednesday.

Family said she has been resting with very limited visitations, saying it “causes her extreme anxiety because she’s wanting to go home.”

“Please keep praying, your prayers are working,” the family said in a post on GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe for Kyleen’s medical expenses has raised more than $200,000.

