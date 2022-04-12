Submit a Tip
Deputies: Two charged with 9 counts of attempted murder after shots fired into Pee Dee home

Left to right: Jason Fleming and Kevin Fleming
Left to right: Jason Fleming and Kevin Fleming(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a Darlington County shooting, according to deputies.

A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office states the shooting happened on Salley Circle, just off McIver Road, shortly after midnight on April 5.

Multiple shots were reportedly fired into an occupied home.

Deputies identified the suspects as 31-year-old Jason Fleming and 41-year-old Kevin Fleming.

Both men are charged with nine counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Online records show both suspects were booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on April 8 and released two days later on a $50,000 bond.

