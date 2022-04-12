Coroner: One dead, another airlifted to hospital after Mullins house fire

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating what sparked a deadly house fire late Monday night in Mullins.

According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, the fire broke out around 11 p.m. near Senator Gasque and Effingham Church roads.

Richardson said a man was killed and a woman was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

