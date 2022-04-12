Submit a Tip
Coroner: One dead, another airlifted to hospital after Mullins house fire

Authorities are investigating what sparked a deadly house fire late Monday night in Mullins.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating what sparked a deadly house fire late Monday night in Mullins.

According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, the fire broke out around 11 p.m. near Senator Gasque and Effingham Church roads.

Richardson said a man was killed and a woman was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

