CMC takes down re-instated COVID triage tents, encouraged by recent downturn in numbers

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center has taken down its COVID-19 triage tents for the second time.

The tents were used to help with the Emergency Department overflow. Currently, CMC only has three people hospitalized with COVID. The tents first went up in March 2020.

Those tents came down in May of 2021 as cases lowered, but appeared again at the beginning of August once cases spiked again.

This time last year, 17 people were hospitalized.

Allyson Floyd, CMCs public information officer said there were 61 patients hospitalized with the virus on August 28, 2021. That’s the highest number to date at the hospital.

First responders and doctors say they’re excited to see the tents come down and hope they don’t go back up.

“I think it’s a real morale booster for everybody, for the community as well,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, CMCs chief officer. “Again, we’re not saying COVID is gone by any stretch of the imagination. We’re just at a point where we believe this is the right move at this point.”

CMC also updated the mask policy which allows fully-vaccinated employees to choose whether or not they want to wear a mask.

Employees also can wear buttons on their employee badges to signify proof of vaccination.

Masks will continue to be encouraged to employees and visitors who are not fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.