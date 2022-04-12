City council members hear resolution on Municipal Improvement District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A safer and cleaner Boardwalk in Myrtle Beach is something city leaders, business owners and those who live in the area can all agree on. A new 10-year plan could make that happen.

It’s called a Municipal Improvement District, or MID for short. The district would encompass 689 acres and extend from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South if approved.

The plan is for the district to start this summer. During the first fiscal year, the district would cost $1.2 million.

The total cost of the project is roughly $14 million. Even with a high price tag, city leaders say a large burden would not be put on taxpayers.

“The MID, once it gets finalized, would be charged just on the commercial properties, the businesses and the second homes, within the defined area,” said Mark Kruea, a spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach. “They would pay essentially what would amount to 10 mills, so $60 per $100,000 worth of assessed value.”

The main goal of the MID is to improve safety. One part of that is to keep the Ambassadors program alive. Another factor is cleanliness.

“And the idea is to improve public safety, keep that active and alive,” said Kruea. “Make sure that we’ve got events and activities in the area. That it’s clean. When Ocean Blvd and the Boardwalk are your living room, you want it to be a nice place for people to come visit and the MID will make that happen.”

There are still several more steps that must be taken before it can be approved. On May 10 there will be a public comment period. There will also be two more readings of the plan during upcoming city council meetings.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.