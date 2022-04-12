Batter Up: Myrtle Beach Pelicans face off against Augusta GreenJackets in home opener

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Baseball is back at the beach.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans host the Augusta GreenJackets for the team’s home opener at the Pelicans Ballpark. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. with game time at 7:05 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH PELICANS:

Buddy Bailey returns to the Pelicans as the manager of the team for his fifth season. It will mark his 34th season as a minor league manager.

The roster for the 2022 season is a 30-man group that includes 17 pitches, three catches, six infielders and four outfielders, and features two of the top six prospects in the Chicago Cubs system.

There are also promotions all season long for Pelicans fans.

Here is what you can expect this season:

Tuesday – Tacos & Tallboys: Enjoy $2 Tacos and $3 Tallboys every Tuesday from April 26 to September 6 courtesy of Fiesta Mexicana, Better Brands, WMBF News, and 106.5 NASH FM. These tasty tacos and ice cold tallboys of Corona, Modelo, and Landshark are available on the Budweiser Thirst Inning Deck. Tacos are available while supplies last and the drink special runs until 8PM.

Wednesday – Weiner Wednesday: Delicious Hebrew National hot dogs are half price all game long every Wednesday courtesy of 106.5 NASH FM.

Thursday – Thirsty Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by Axelrod & Associates, Better Brands, WPDE, and Gator 107.9 features $2 Bud and Bud Light 16oz. cans, and $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine until 8PM.

Friday – Family Friday + Fireworks: The ultimate family night out returns in 2022 courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank, WMBF News, and Mix 97.7. Every Friday features a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza, a $25 family meal deal (4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, and a bucket of popcorn), and kid-friendly themes. Kids 12 & under will also be able to run the bases after the fireworks show courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix. Additionally, every Friday at Pelicans Ballpark kids 12 & under will receive a FREE Fun Zone wristband courtesy of Rockin’ Jump with the donation of an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. All items will help provide food for hungry children in Horry County.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.