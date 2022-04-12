Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William John Whelton
Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
DNR warns about Tegus lizards
Wildlife agencies ask for reports of giant, invasive lizard sightings
Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun...
Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked from Myrtle Beach area, Georgia to Philadelphia

Latest News

VIDEO: Celebrities happy to return to ‘Monday After the Masters’ following two-year hiatus
Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
Changes are coming to how Venmo users file their taxes.
Use Venmo? Tax changes coming
Danny Ray Murphy
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting minor
Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s
FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous weather for opening day