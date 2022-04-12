Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

36 students on board school bus during crash in Lumberton, school district says

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County said dozens of students were on board a school bus during a crash Tuesday morning.

Dr. Gordon Burnette said Bus 346 from Lumberton Junior High School was involved in the wreck on Carthage Road in Lumberton.

He added that 36 students were on the bus when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Burnette said that no one on board was hurt.

There was also no damage done to the bus.

The Lumberton Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William John Whelton
Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
DNR warns about Tegus lizards
Wildlife agencies ask for reports of giant, invasive lizard sightings
Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun...
Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked from Myrtle Beach area, Georgia to Philadelphia

Latest News

VIDEO: Celebrities happy to return to ‘Monday After the Masters’ following two-year hiatus
One person was found dead inside this house fire in Mullins and another flown to the hospital,...
Coroner: One dead, another flown to hospital after Mullins house fire
Newborn baby (Pixabay)
DSS: 2-day-old baby given to staff at Greenwood County hospital
The KTLX Doppler radar in Shallotte.
NWS gets green light to move KLTX Doppler radar in Shallotte