36 students on board school bus during crash in Lumberton, school district says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County said dozens of students were on board a school bus during a crash Tuesday morning.

Dr. Gordon Burnette said Bus 346 from Lumberton Junior High School was involved in the wreck on Carthage Road in Lumberton.

He added that 36 students were on the bus when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Burnette said that no one on board was hurt.

There was also no damage done to the bus.

The Lumberton Police Department is investigating.

