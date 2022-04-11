Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
William John Whelton
Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest
North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
David Andrew Jackson
Florence man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Work continues on $3.7 million renovation project at Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crews demolish Sea Nymph Motel as part of Oceanfront Redevelopment Project
.
VIDEO: Masks off, tents down: Conway Medical Center's COVID triage shuts down again
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun...
Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked from Myrtle Beach area, Georgia to Philadelphia