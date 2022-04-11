Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Wildlife agencies ask for reports of giant, invasive lizard sightings

DNR warns about Tegus lizards
DNR warns about Tegus lizards
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Wildlife agencies are asking people to report sightings of a large, invasive lizard species that has been found in South Carolina and Georgia.

The South American tegu is a black and white lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they’re trying to locate and remove tegus from the state before they increase in number and threaten native wildlife.

The lizards eat other reptiles and the eggs of ground-nesting birds like turkeys and quail. They also carry salmonella.

Recently, tegus have been documented in numerous South Carolina counties, including Greenville County.

SC DNR is also working to remove tegus from the wild.

They are often kept as pets and owners of black and white tegus are required to register them in South Carolina.

South Carolina DNR said if you see a tegu lizard in the wild, report it using this form.

You can also report sightings to the Georgia Invasive Species Task Force here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
David Andrew Jackson
Florence man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Work continues on $3.7 million renovation project at Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County Fire Rescue graduating class sets state record
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach amateur skateboarding contest
.
VIDEO: ‘Monday after the Masters’ returns after two-year hiatus
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location