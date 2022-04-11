SC gas prices see double-digit decline, state average at $3.72

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed a decline of 10.2 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.72. That’s 34.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.13 higher than one year ago.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction - down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.29 while the highest was $4.59, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.54 per gallon.

The national average also fell, dropping 7.5 cents per gallon to $4.10, 23.3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.25 higher than one year ago.

De Haan says, barring any drastic and unexpected turns, gas prices may have reached their 2022 peak.

“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns,” De Haan said. “Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation, for now, continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”

