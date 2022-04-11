Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest

William John Whelton
William John Whelton(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man assaulted multiple Horry County officers after he broke into a Conway area home over the weekend, according to police.

The break-in reportedly happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Ole Larry Circle.

One of the victims said the suspect, identified as 42-year-old William John Whelton, came to the front door and asked if he could charge his phone, a police report stated.

After being told he could not come inside, Whelton allegedly smashed a window next to the door and entered the home. Police said Whelton then began asking for drugs and started charging his cell phone.

The victims reportedly denied knowing Whelton.

Horry County officers responded to the home and allegedly found Whelton in the hallway behind the front door.

Police said after a brief struggle, Whelton was placed in handcuffs. The 42-year-old reportedly continued to resist officers and was moved to the front porch.

The report stated that Whelton resisted getting into a patrol vehicle several times, forcing officers to request a transport van. At one point, police said Whelton began hitting his head against the door frame and was placed in the yard until the transport van arrived.

During the incident, police said Whelton assaulted at least five officers.

Some of the officers’ fingers were twisted by Whelton. Others were allegedly kicked, bitten, or had their private parts grabbed.

Police said Whelton denied EMS treatment despite saying he could not breathe because the paramedic “didn’t have an official uniform.”

Whelton is charged with five counts of assault while resisting arrest and first-degree burglary.

As of Monday morning, Whelton remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
David Andrew Jackson
Florence man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts
The S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Court Administration told the Newberry County...
State officials again tell Newberry County Schools to stop impersonating a court of law
Work continues on $3.7 million renovation project at Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County Fire Rescue graduating class sets state record
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach amateur skateboarding contest
.
VIDEO: ‘Monday after the Masters’ returns after two-year hiatus
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Officials identify toddler swept away down Whitewater Falls