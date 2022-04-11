Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man assaulted multiple Horry County officers after he broke into a Conway area home over the weekend, according to police.

The break-in reportedly happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Ole Larry Circle.

One of the victims said the suspect, identified as 42-year-old William John Whelton, came to the front door and asked if he could charge his phone, a police report stated.

After being told he could not come inside, Whelton allegedly smashed a window next to the door and entered the home. Police said Whelton then began asking for drugs and started charging his cell phone.

The victims reportedly denied knowing Whelton.

Horry County officers responded to the home and allegedly found Whelton in the hallway behind the front door.

Police said after a brief struggle, Whelton was placed in handcuffs. The 42-year-old reportedly continued to resist officers and was moved to the front porch.

The report stated that Whelton resisted getting into a patrol vehicle several times, forcing officers to request a transport van. At one point, police said Whelton began hitting his head against the door frame and was placed in the yard until the transport van arrived.

During the incident, police said Whelton assaulted at least five officers.

Some of the officers’ fingers were twisted by Whelton. Others were allegedly kicked, bitten, or had their private parts grabbed.

Police said Whelton denied EMS treatment despite saying he could not breathe because the paramedic “didn’t have an official uniform.”

Whelton is charged with five counts of assault while resisting arrest and first-degree burglary.

As of Monday morning, Whelton remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.