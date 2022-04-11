Submit a Tip
N.S. Promos Summer Race Series starts in May

By Danyel Detomo
Apr. 11, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -N.S. Promos will be hosting six races for a summer race series.

The series includes:

Fiesta 5K on May 9th at Barefoot Landing

Brookgreen Gardens Memorial day 5K on May 29th

Sunset 5K on June 7th at Tidal Creek

Awesome 80′s 5K on July 19th at Tidal Creek

Beef & Burritos 5K on August 16th at Tidal Creek

Brookgreen Gardens Labor Day 5K on September 4th

For more information visit https://www.nspromos.com/

