N.S. Promos Summer Race Series starts in May
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -N.S. Promos will be hosting six races for a summer race series.
The series includes:
Fiesta 5K on May 9th at Barefoot Landing
Brookgreen Gardens Memorial day 5K on May 29th
Sunset 5K on June 7th at Tidal Creek
Awesome 80′s 5K on July 19th at Tidal Creek
Beef & Burritos 5K on August 16th at Tidal Creek
Brookgreen Gardens Labor Day 5K on September 4th
For more information visit https://www.nspromos.com/
