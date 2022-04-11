New mural in Nance Plaza to celebrate Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From small sandpipers to the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion, a group is making a new art mural in Nance Plaza that celebrates Myrtle Beach.

“If you love somewhere, you should take care of it and you should be a part of it,” said Joe Scaturro, a student of the Leadership Grand Strand program.

Scaturro and his classmates are making each brushstroke memorable.

He hopes the mural could inspire the community and visitors to explore the art in the Grand Strand.

“When you see something like this when you visit here. It starts to break the iceberg and show you a little bit of what Myrtle Beach has to offer,” Scaturro said. “We have a ton of art galleries and art museums that most people don’t realize they are here.”

The Leadership Grand Strand program helps develop Myrtle Beach’s next community leaders. At the end of the class, students must complete a project to give back to the Grand Strand.

This year, the class chose to put together the mural at Nance Plaza. Other iconic Myrtle Beach locations included in the piece include Charlie’s Place, the Gay Dolphin and the SkyWheel.

“We decided to take this space here in Nance Plaza. It’s been empty for a while. We wanted to beautify it with the mural. Which kind of symbolizes what’s been going on in Myrtle Beach when it comes to downtown redevelopment,” said Scaturro.

Along with other local artists they put together their vision to make this mural possible. It’s been in the works since last year.

Project lead Kathy Strauss said she can’t wait to see the finished product.

“For me is a dream come true. I am excited to get out and see this in a prominent location in the city of Myrtle Beach,” she said. “Downtown right across from the pavilion and the ocean. I think everyone is going to see it and I think is wonderful.”

This mural also serves as an awareness piece about public art.

”Public art is really important because what that does is the catalyst for jump-starting any cultural growth in a community,” said Strauss.

The mural is expected to be done by the end of April.

For more information about the program click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.