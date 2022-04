MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The birds are back! The Myrtle Beach Pelicans home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th.

Gates open at 5:30pm and the game starts at 7:05pm. This will be the first game of the six game series against Augusta.

We learned all about opening night, Pelicans gear, the fan experience and food/drink specials!

