FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & warmer weather to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s warming up just in time for the start of the work week!

TODAY

Despite a cool start this morning, it’s still warmer than the previous mornings this weekend and that’s the general theme for today. Highs will rebound into the mid 70s today for the beaches and the upper 70s for inland areas. Look for plenty of sunshine and a nice day to get outside to start the week, including for Monday After The Masters.

Highs in the low-mid 70s along the sand with the 80s inland. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Winds out of the south will continue and bring back the warmth through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s along the coast on Tuesday and into the lower 80s for far inland areas. Plenty of sunshine will continue and any plans from the beach to the Pelicans home opener look perfect for Tuesday.

Even warmer weather arrives for tomorrow. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will continue into the upper 70s to lower 80s through the end of the week. Abundant sunshine will continue Wednesday before more clouds roll into the area for Thursday.

Highs remain warm through most of the week. Look for a slight dip when rain chances enter back into the forecast. (WMBF)

A cold front will bring chances for a few showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning. So far, the threat for any severe weather remains low but a few storms will be possible late Thursday and into Friday.

Our next round of rain comes late Thursday and into Friday morning. (WMBF)

We should see a nice break from the rain Friday evening before another round of showers and storms return for Saturday.

