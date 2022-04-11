Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister

Fiona the hippo is about to become a big sister, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Monday that hippo Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is pregnant again.

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team. “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

According to the zoo, Bibi is on hormone supplements and will receive regular ultrasounds to monitor the growth and health of her fetus.

The zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said they weren’t planning to welcome another baby hippo this soon, but nature found a way.

“Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable,” Gorsuch said. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

The soon-to-be father, Tucker, arrived at the zoo in September 2021 and “was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away,” the zoo said.

The zoo will be sharing updates on Bibi and baby preparations in the months leading up to the birth.

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive in late summer 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
David Andrew Jackson
Florence man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Work continues on $3.7 million renovation project at Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County Fire Rescue graduating class sets state record
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach amateur skateboarding contest
.
VIDEO: ‘Monday after the Masters’ returns after two-year hiatus
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians
Warmer temperatures are on the way
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures continue to warm up this week