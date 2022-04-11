Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked from Myrtle Beach area, Georgia to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WMBF) - Federal authorities have announced charges in connection with hundreds of firearms they say were illegally trafficked to Philadelphia from two states in the South.

Officials said fourteen people face gun trafficking and conspiracy charges in connection with nearly 400 firearms purchased in Georgia and South Carolina.

The charges stem from two separate interstate firearms trafficking cases, including one where guns were originally purchased near Myrtle Beach.

According to the Department of Justice, starting in March 2020, special agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency identified multiple guns that were recovered in Philadelphia but were originally purchased in South Carolina.

The indictment states the recovered firearms were purchased near the Myrtle Beach area by 26-year-old Muhammad Ware. The federal documents go to show that he conspired and communicated with 25-year-old Haneef Vaughn and 20-year-old Jabreel Vaughn and others about the purchase, transportation and sale on the black market of over 100 illegal firearms.

“Earlier this year, the Justice Department announced strategies to fight violent crime, including cracking down on firearms trafficking and the ‘iron pipeline’ – the illegal flow of guns sold in mostly southern states, transported up the East Coast, and found at crime scenes in northeastern cities like ours. The two indictments announced today, charging fourteen people with iron pipeline firearms trafficking conspiracies, show that we are aggressively focused on this work,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Matthew Varisco with the ATF said some of the firearms allegedly trafficked were used in crimes in the city, including shootings.

He said most of the trafficked weapons were handguns and dozens of the guns remain on the streets.

Ware, who is from Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, dealing firearms without a license and making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer. Haneef Vaughn and Jabreel Vaughn are charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

