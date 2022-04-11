Demolition begins on Sea Nymph Motel as part of Oceanfront Redevelopment Project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction crews were out early Monday morning at the Sea Nymph to begin demolition on the property.

It’s all part of the city’s Oceanfront Redevelopment Project that runs between Ocean Boulevard and the developing Arts and Innovation District.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The city of Myrtle Beach has bought over 10 parcels of properties that were labeled as nuisances in the area.

The Sea Nymph is the first of those purchases that is ready for demolition after asbestos abatement was completed.

WATCH: Former Sea Nymph motel is the first place to be demolish.



This comes after the city of Myrtle Beach bought several parcels within the city.



City leaders master plan is for revitalizing the area while making it somewhere people want to visit on a regular basis.@wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/B27BoWmO4M — Natasha Laguerre (@natasha_laguer) April 11, 2022

Once the Sea Nymph demolition is complete, crews will demolish The Fountainbleau Inn on Flagg Street in about two weeks.

The total cost for asbestos abatement and demolition at both properties is $174,500.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.