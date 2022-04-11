Darius Rucker to hold concert for UofSC students celebrating the national championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina will host a free Darius Rucker concert for its students on Sunday, April 24.

Rucker plans to celebrate the women’s basketball team’s championship season.

The event will take place at the Colonial Life Arena, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The event is free to all University of South Carolina system students, and tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

