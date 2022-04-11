Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darius Rucker to hold concert for UofSC students celebrating the national championship

Darius Rucker coming to New Orleans in 2022
FILE PHOTO(tcw-wvue)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina will host a free Darius Rucker concert for its students on Sunday, April 24.

Rucker plans to celebrate the women’s basketball team’s championship season.

The event will take place at the Colonial Life Arena, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The event is free to all University of South Carolina system students, and tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to...
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest
William John Whelton
Police: Burglary suspect assaults multiple Horry County officers during arrest
North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
David Andrew Jackson
Florence man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Work continues on $3.7 million renovation project at Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crews demolish Sea Nymph Motel as part of Oceanfront Redevelopment Project
.
VIDEO: Masks off, tents down: Conway Medical Center's COVID triage shuts down again
Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun...
Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked from Myrtle Beach area, Georgia to Philadelphia
.
VIDEO: Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked from Myrtle Beach area, Georgia to Philadelphia
VIDEO: Horry County Fire Rescue graduating class sets state record