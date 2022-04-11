Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Carolina Forest

Submit a Tip
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out at a home in Carolina Forest early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Shoreward Drive just before 12:30 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Shoreward Drive is in the Plantation Lakes subdivision.

Officials said a second alarm was sent out when the first crews arrived on scene.

The fire was placed under control in about an hour, according to HCFR.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted at the scene.

