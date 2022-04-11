Conway police to conduct public safety checkpoints in April

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department will conduct public safety checkpoints in April.

Police say the checkpoints are put in place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving.

In addition, the checkpoints also help authorities make sure drivers have a valid license and insurance.

According to Conway police, the checkpoints will be conducted on different dates, times, and locations.

