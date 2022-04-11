Celebrities happy to return to ‘Monday After the Masters’ following two-year hiatus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday After the Masters returned to the Dye Club Barefoot Resort after having to cancel for the past two years due to COVID-19. And celebrities and professional golfers were happy to return to the green.

“Always excited just to come back and see everybody we haven’t seen in a while and hang out and have some fun and raise some good money,” said two-time Major champion John Daly.

Daly started the day by teeing off of a beer can on the first hole.

Daly was partnered with Hootie & the Blowfish lead guitarist Mark Bryan. The pairing drew a big crowd wherever they were playing.

“So confident,” Bryan said when asked about how he felt about how his team would do on Monday.

However professional golfer Charlie Rymer and country music star Colt Ford may have been the team to beat.

Ford briefly played college golf at the University of Georgia before going pro.

“It’s been such a great event,” said Ford. “The money they raise. It’s been unbelievable. Myrtle Beach has been unbelievable with the support for it. So it was hurtful not being able to do it for the last couple of years so it’s great to be back. Myrtle Beach looking great and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The money raised at this tournament goes toward the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation. This event has helped the band raise millions of dollars for charities including music education in the state and the South Carolina Junior Golf Association.

“I’m so thrilled for it to be back,” said Bryan. “I really missed it when it was gone and it’s the most fun we can have while still doing a bunch of good. How do you ever say no to that so hopefully we can just keep doing this for as long as we can.”

