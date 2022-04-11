Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Buc-ee’s has set the grand opening date for the highly-anticipated location in Florence.

The grand opening will be held on May 16, according to Jeff Nadalo, a spokesperson for Buc-ee’s.

The travel center will be located off I-95 at the 170 interchange and will be the first Buc-ee’s in the state of South Carolina.

“We expect a huge turnout for opening day, with special appearances by dignitaries and local leaders who helped bring Buc-ee’s to the Florence area,” said Nadalo. “Of course, the Buc-ee Beaver mascot will also be there to greet families and travelers passing through Florence.”

The travel center will have 120 fueling pumps, clean restrooms, and some favorite food options such as Texas barbeque and Beaver Nuggets.

Hiring is currently underway to fill more than 175 jobs at the travel center. Starting pay is between $18 and $22 per hour, with full benefits, including 6% matching 401k, medical and dental insurance and three weeks of paid time off.

