Work continues on $3.7 million renovation project at Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Work is still ongoing to give the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk a major facelift.

The City of Myrtle Beach recently provided an update on the $3.7 million project, sharing several photos of the progress made so far. Work on the project began in early March.

Myrtle Beach’s oceanfront boardwalk is getting a facelift, and that’s the subject of our Photos of the Week. Click here...

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Saturday, April 9, 2022

New deck boards are being installed to replace the original Southern yellow pine that is now over a decade old. The new boards aren’t actually wood, and the city claims they are more durable.

They also feature new colors, as seen in the photos above.

The project extends from Plyers Park to 8th Avenue North, with work scheduled to be completed later in the summer.

The boardwalk will remain open while work is being done, but some portions of it will be closed to foot traffic.

