WATCH: Privately funded space mission docks at International Space Station

A privately-funded space mission arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday. (SOURCE: NASA TV)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – A privately-funded spacecraft has arrived at the International Space Station.

The docking of the Space-X Dragon spacecraft was delayed about 45 minutes Saturday morning as the crew worked through an issue with an onboard video camera.

Procedures were underway for crews on the Dragon and the ISS to open the hatch and welcome the new arrivals.

The Dragon lifted-off late Friday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the 20-hour flight.

Onboard is a group of three private-paying customers and a former NASA astronaut.

The 10-day trip is backed by Houston-based startup Axiom.

