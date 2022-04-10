Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

UofSC alum, Darius Rucker donates to school’s dance marathon

Darius Rucker coming to New Orleans in 2022
File Photo: Darius Rucker(tcw-wvue)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The UofSC Dance Marathon twitter account called on musician Darius Rucker to help the children of Prisma Health.

Rucker helped found the band Hootie and the Blowfish as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist while he was a student at the university in 1986.

Rucker accepted the call to action and pledged $10,000.

Donations stay local to fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care at Prisma Health hospitals.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne...
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins dies in Florida car accident
North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
Surfside Beach leaders seeking residents feedback on what businesses should house new pier
Several businesses looking to open at new Surfside Beach Pier
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts
David Andrew Jackson
Florence man charged with murder after deadly shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County Fire Rescue graduating class sets state record
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach amateur skateboarding contest
.
VIDEO: ‘Monday after the Masters’ returns after two-year hiatus
VIDEO: Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skill Challenge returns after two-year hiatus
VIDEO: Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skill Challenge returns after two-year hiatus
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in deadly Florence County shooting
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in deadly Florence County shooting